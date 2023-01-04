Special Presecutor Is Ready With Charles Bissue’s Case

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that it has finished with investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Cromwell Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

This follow an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In its Half Yearly Statutory Report ending December 31, 2022, the Special Prosecutor said its office or an authorised officer will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.

This comes at a time Mr Bissue had filed a suit at the Accra High Court, seeking an interlocutory injunction on the ongoing investigations by the Special Prosecutor against him.

Prior to this, Mr Bissue has filed a motion of notice at the court to restrain the Special Prosecutor from investigating him with respect to Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud’.

The application which was filed on behalf of Mr Bissue by his lawyers on Friday, December 23, stating that the Office of the Special Prosecutor had failed to furnish them with information sought by their client as part of the investigations.

The Office had threatened to put out an Interpol Red notice to arrest the former Western Region Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after he failed to honour its invitation as part of investigations on the petition sent by Anas Aremeyaw Anas after his documentary was aired.

But after waiting without any response from the Office, lawyers decided to file for the injunction to freeze the investigations.

Cited as the other defendants are the ace investigative journalist and his company, the Tiger Eye PI.

Lawyers of Charles Bissue have, however, indicated that he would be in the country in January and will report to the Office immediately upon return.

By Vincent Kubi