Bawumia Pledges 50 Ministers Under His Presidency

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), announced his commitment to maintaining a lean government during a national address in Accra.

Speaking on the importance of an efficient governance system, Bawumia pledged to limit the number of Ministers and Deputy Ministers to no more than 50 under his presidency.

Highlighting the benefits of a streamlined decision-making process, Dr Bawumia emphasized the necessity of fewer ministers. “I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” he stated firmly.

Additionally, the NPP flagbearer stressed the significance of enhancing the role of the private sector, fiscal and administrative decentralization, and improving system functionality and institutional performance. These, he believes, will not only lead to greater efficiency but also ensure value for money in government procurement processes.

“The move towards private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP. This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers,” Bawumia explained.

During his address, Bawumia unveiled his vision and priorities for Ghana’s future. One of the key proposals was the establishment of an independent fiscal responsibility council aimed at reducing budget deficits and interest rates during his presidency. This council, according to Bawumia, would be enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982), ensuring fiscal discipline.

“To sustainably reduce the budget deficit and interest rates, my government will enhance fiscal discipline through an independent fiscal responsibility council enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982).

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act will also be amended to add a fiscal rule that requires budgeted expenditure in any year to not exceed 105% of the previous year’s tax revenue. This will prevent budgetary expenditures based on optimistic revenue forecasts that ultimately do not materialize,” he explained.

Furthermore, the Bawumia government plans to reduce the fiscal burden on the government by further leveraging the private sector. Building upon successful initiatives such as Free SHS and Free TVET during the tenure of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, Bawumia aims to incentivize private sector participation in infrastructure development and service provision to reduce government expenditure and improve maintenance.

With attendees including members of the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Civil Society Organizations, and NPP functionaries, the televised event provided a platform for Bawumia to unveil his proposed strategies, gaining support from various sectors of society.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s commitment to limiting ministerial appointments to no more than 50 reflects his vision for efficient governance and fiscal responsibility. As the nation moves towards the upcoming elections, Bawumia’s proposals aim to address Ghana’s economic challenges and pave the way for sustainable growth and development.

By Vincent Kubi