Bawumia Speaks: Kufuor, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Afriyie Akoto, Other Top Gurus Storm Venue

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) was buzzing with political figures on Wednesday evening as leading figures from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathered for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s address.

The event, themed “Bawumia Speaks. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future,” attracted prominent figures from the party.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto were among the esteemed dignitaries present at the UPSA auditorium.

In addition to the political figures, the event was attended by the leadership of the NPP, majority of the party’s Members of Parliament, representatives of the clergy, and organized labor.

Vice President Bawumia’s address focused on outlining his vision for pulling Ghana out of the current economic challenges and moving the country forward.

He emphasized the use of technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth, positioning Ghana as a digital hub for Africa.

The address also highlighted the importance of narrowing the digital divide and leveraging digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to transform key sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.

The event provided an opportunity for the Vice President to present his plans for Ghana’s future and his commitment to selfless leadership that prioritizes innovative solutions. It was attended by a diverse range of stakeholders who are interested in Ghana’s development and progress.

The national address by Vice President Bawumia at UPSA showcases the government’s efforts to drive Ghana towards sustainable and inclusive development.

The event serves as a platform for the Vice President to communicate his vision and rally support for the implementation of bold solutions that will shape the future of the country.

As the proceedings drew to a close, attendees were left optimistic about the leadership and direction being charted for Ghana’s next chapter. The event at UPSA marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to build a prosperous and resilient nation.

By Vincent Kubi