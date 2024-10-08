Bawumia Praises Sankofa Gold GM

Justice Maxwell Acquah

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that it is in the supreme interest of government to support Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited, a fully-owned Ghanaian gold mining company in the Western Region, to obtain its own concession.

He also pointed out that the government will offer all the necessary support to develop the mine.

Dr. Bawumia praised the General Manager (GM) of Sankofa Gold, Justice Maxwell Acquah, popularly called ‘Basty’, for his efforts in reviving the once defunct mining company.

“We have heard good testimony about him and how he has been instrumental in the re-development of the mine in the Prestea township,” Dr. Bawumia added.

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated this when he visited the area during his recent four-day campaign tour of the Western Region

The Divisional Chief of Prestea-Himan Traditional Area, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, also commended the General Manager of the gold mining company for being a visionary leader.

“He has the company at heart and has brought tremendous change to the company and the Prestea community at large,” he disclosed.

He said, “Unfortunately, Sankofa cannot boast of any concession to mine. If the company should start to mine, it would boost the local economy, enhance royalty and create job opportunities for the youth.”

“It would also lead to increase in revenue, improvement in infrastructural development, and technological advancement, among others,” he said.

“Therefore, I am pleading with government, to give the company a concession to mine for the area to experience more development projects,” he added.

He pointed out that “if the company is given a concession to develop, the town will be transformed totally as it would positively affect the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the assembly.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi