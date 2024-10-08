The deathtrap at Aboabo Station in Kumasi

A gaping hole in the middle of the main road at the Aboabo Station in Kumasi poses a potential danger.

When the DAILY GUIDE visited the station on Sunday afternoon, the paper realised that two huge concrete slabs covering gutters on the road had caved in, leaving behind a gaping hole in the middle of the road.

This has created huge gaping holes in the middle of the busy road, and therefore putting the lives of motorists, passengers, and other road users in danger.

“This is dangerous as it can easily lead to loss of precious human lives and injuries to people, but nobody is taking action,” Kojo Ofori, a resident, lamented.

Other residents at Aboabo Station have appealed to the city authorities to quickly fix the deathtrap, to help prevent a possible accident.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi