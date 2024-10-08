National Cybersecurity Policy, Strategy Launched

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful launching the policy document, with her are Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako (middle) and other dignitaries

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS), in Accra.

The launch of the revised policy and strategy is aimed at addressing the increasing cybersecurity threats arising from the nation’s rapid digital transformation.

The revised policy represents a strategic response to both existing and anticipated cyber threats that could undermine Ghana’s gains in digitalisation and provides clear focus and direction to guide the development of Ghana’s cybersecurity over the next five years.

Unveiling the policy at the official opening of the 2024 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in Accra with officials of the Ghana Armed Forces and cybersecurity stakeholders, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, described the policy as a landmark achievement critical to Ghana’s cybersecurity development.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful further stated that the strategy serves as an implementation tool to articulate the purpose of the policy statements which are to Build a Resilient Digital Ecosystem, Secure Digital Infrastructure, Develop National Capacity, Deter Cybercrime, and Strengthen Cooperation.

“These provide clear strategic objectives and initiatives with their corresponding descriptions, timelines and relevant stakeholders required to implement the strategic imperatives for a secure and resilient digital Ghana,” she added.

Addressing the invited dignitaries, the minister underscored the fact that cyber threats were global in nature and their manifestations localised with Ghana not immune to such threats.

“Our world today has changed, with digitalisation presenting both opportunities and risks to individuals, businesses, societies, and nations. The growing dependency on networks and digital systems for socio-economic development has attracted the attention of malicious actors, who seek to undermine the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of these infrastructures,” Owusu-Ekuful stated.

She indicated that the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), as the national agency responsible for cybersecurity matters in the country, acknowledges its lead role in implementing the NCPS but added that the multi-dimensional nature of cybersecurity required a multi-sectoral response.

“Our goal of preventing cyber-attacks against Ghana’s digital infrastructure is shared; we each have differentiated responsibilities reflective of our mandates as public sector agencies and private sector actors,” the minister emphasised.

The Director-General of the CSA, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, whose office superintend the successful review of the NCPS, intimated that the government served as an enabler for cybersecurity development adding that the policy represented a vital intervention to guide the actions and thinking of all stakeholders as they worked to minimise risks and secure the benefits of a trusted digital environment for businesses, children and the state.

“As the CSA looks forward to collaborating with implementing partners, the vision remains clear: to achieve a secure and resilient digital ecosystem for the benefit of everyone,” he added.

