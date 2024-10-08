Beatrice Senadju Is Female Journalist Of The Year

Beatrice Senadju receiving her award from President Akufo-Addo

Multiple Award-Winning Broadcast Journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Beatrice Senadju (now Beatrice Boateng), has been adjudged the Female Journalist Of The Year 2024 at the 28th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards ceremony held in Accra.

She also won the Best Feature Reporter for Television with her outstanding story “Hope in a Mess”, a documentary that delved deeper into disability unemployment and how an individual changes the narrative through her business.

She received her award from President Nana Akufo-Addo who graced the event which marked the climax of the GJA’s 75th anniversary celebrations, as the special guest of honour.

In an interview, Beatrice touched on the need for journalists to embrace professionalism in the discharge of their duties. She encouraged women to continue to aspire higher and work hard towards achieving their goals.

“Women are shapers and builders by default. We don’t need to do much in shaping society. Leadership is a skill that comes to women naturally. Let us harness this potential to shape our country, Ghana. Knowing your purpose is crucial in life. If you know your purpose, nothing will stop you. We don’t have to be afraid; we need to go beyond our limit,” she said.

“As journalists, especially female journalists, we can go all out to shape our country through our reportage. Let us utilise the power of our pens, and camera lenses to tell stories no one dares to tell without fear or contention. We must stop tagging female journalists as sex objects. There is so much potential in us than just sex. Let us give room for women to rise”.

Beatrice Senadju is a budding journalist making a lot of impact in the media landscape in Ghana and worldwide. She is currently the Senior News Editor (Television) with GBC.

She is the founder of the Smile Wide Foundation (SWIF) and Mentor Her Foundation; both non-governmental organizations. Through her foundations, she has touched, transformed, and inspired many lives.

A Daily Guide Report