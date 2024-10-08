‘Drive Business Growth With Communication Strategies’

Esther A. N. Cobbah (L) having a discussion with the events MC

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A.N. Cobbah, has encouraged the public and gardening businesses to adopt communication strategies to promote environmental stewardship, improve customer loyalty and drive business growth.

According to her, the adoption of communication strategies in gardening businesses, will foster community involvement, address social issues in tackling challenges like food security as well as promote sustainable gardening practices.

She said this at the closing event of the 12th edition of the Ghana Gardening and Flower Show 2024, an initiative of Stratcomm Africa, on the theme, “Greenovation; Green the Nation, Feed the Nation, Grow the Nation”.

Mrs. Cobbah, who is also the Manager for Ghana Gardening and Flower Movement, stated that communication is everything in improving our lives and businesses, so there must be an inclusion of behavior change communication to promote ourselves and grow our businesses.

She added that an extensive well-thought-out behavior change must be added to the laws to improve economic development, behavior change, credibility and accountability, and create public awareness on the importance of green gardening.

She advised the public to engage themselves in green gardening, and thus urged all stakeholders to invest in green gardening for the benefit of the country.

Managing Director of Emperor’s Garden, Isaac A. Kofi, called for more government support to help maintain culture because, “We don’t have a maintenance culture in Ghana”.

He mentioned that, the government needs to partner with the gardeners to maintain their space at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park and give them a tax-free or water bill reduction.

“I would encourage every youth to try and think garden, not only garden, but be creative in their work because the industry is very huge and has a lot of potential,” he said.

He urged the youth who do not have jobs to start employing themselves by starting a gardening business.

He advised the youth to put the love for work first before money, adding that, when they put in much effort and love in the gardening business, they will enjoy the money at the end.

By Janet Odei Amponsah