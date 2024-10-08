Obo-Nai Joins Dialogue On Sustainable Devt

Ing Obo-Nai answering questions during the discussions

Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, recently joined a panel on tackling connectivity barriers, addressing the internet usage gap and developing a more inclusive digital future during Climate Week 2024 in New York.

Hosted by policy and media think tank, Economist Impact and the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Ing. Obo-Nai articulated her vision for overcoming the digital divide that hampered progress in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The topic, ‘From Digital Divide to Digital Dividend: Reviving the SDGs’, brought together leaders from technology, academia, policymaking and civil society, to discuss solutions in digital connectivity for sustainable development.

Moderated by the Principal of Policy and Insights at the Economist Impact, Pratima Singh, other panelists were Chief Regulatory Officer of GSMA, John Giusti; Vice President for Digital Transformation at the World Bank, Sanbu Kim; and Mauricio Lizcano, Minister of Information Technologies and Communications for the Government of Colombia.

Ing. Obo-Nai said access to digital technologies was a catalyst for economic growth and improved living standards. Reflecting on Ghana’s progress, she acknowledged the strides made in digital transformation, particularly in financial services, governance and education.

“Ghana has made significant progress in the last few years, by digitalising government services to reduce revenue leakage and improve efficiency in service delivery but to realise the full potential of digital transformation, we need intentional investment in connectivity to rural areas and digital skills development for young people,” she said.

On how digital connectivity played a role in advancing the SDGs, Ing. Obo-Nai said equitable access to digital resources ensures that people in underserved areas can access crucial services.

“We are actively investing in fibre connectivity nationwide and providing cross border connectivity. We are empowering people to use digital products and services to better their lives and businesses. Beyond infrastructure, digital literacy initiatives also ensure that all segments of society can utilise technology for greater inclusion and participation,” she said.

Telecel Ghana’s substantial contribution to social impact through its foundation is helping to advance the UN SDGs 3, 4, 5, 8 and 10 on health, education and gender equality.

The Connected Education initiatives including STEM training, tech labs and digital libraries have impacted over 100,000 young people, 14 universities and several basic and senior high schools in all 16 regions.

“Policy can help achieve equity in digital infrastructure by ensuring access to affordable mobile devices through local assembly plants and less duties on devices and telecom equipment meant for rural deployment, fibre connectivity along major road corridors, diversified energy sources to power the connectivity infrastructure, access to spectrum auctions over long term in exchange for investment into coverage expansion and financial incentive for startups to drive innovation and provide employment,” she added.

By Samuel Boadi