Y’ello Biz Launched To Enhance SME Operations

MTN CEO interacting with stakeholders at Y’ello Biz

MTN Ghana has officially launched Y’ello Biz, a comprehensive package of technology solutions aimed at boosting the operations of Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The announcement was made during the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition held at the Accra International Conference Center, recently.

The Y’ello Biz package offers a robust suite of business solutions designed to drive operational excellence and foster business growth for SME operators.

Customers who sign up for the service will receive several benefits, including, a 4G+ Router with 10GB of free data, microsoft Office 365 providing genuine Microsoft applications, webwiz, a customised business website tailored for individual businesses and unicom service, a unified communication solution for virtual call centers, IVR, and conferencing needs.

During the launch, MTN Ghana CEO, Stephen Blewett, emphasised the importance of investing in digital infrastructure, promoting e-commerce, and developing digital skills to advance the digital economy.

“As the leading telecom service provider in Ghana, MTN is committed to understanding the needs of SMEs and delivering technology solutions that enhance their efficiency and promote their growth,” he stated.

Stephen Blewett encouraged all SMEs in the country to take advantage of the Y’ello Biz service to access advanced productivity tools, establish a strong online presence, and improve customer experience. “We have tailored Y’ello Biz to enable businesses to optimise their operations,” he added.

The Y’ello Biz, MTN aims to empower SMEs across Ghana and contribute to the overall growth of the nation’s digital economy.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke