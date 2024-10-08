Asokwa Assembly Unveils DRIP Equipment

The DRIP equipment

The Asokwa Municipal Assembly has commissioned modern road maintenance equipment under the District Roads Improvement Programme (DRIP) to enhance road infrastructure within the municipality.

The ceremony, led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Akwannuasah Gyimah, was attended by the Member of Parliament for the area, Patricia Appiagyei, municipal officers, and local residents.

It marked a significant milestone in the municipality’s efforts to boost transportation networks and stimulate economic growth.

The machines include concrete mixture, graders, compact rollers for asphalt compaction, asphalt pavers, and tipper trucks for hauling materials.

At the commissioning ceremony, the MCE praised the government for the DRIP initiative and said this would enhance road infrastructure in the country.

According to him, roads in the municipality will now receive timely maintenance, improving connectivity and safety for residents.

Mr. Gyimah stated that the investment underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the citizens.

MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, was thrilled about the DRIP initiative and encouraged the Asokwa Municipal Assembly to capitalise on the newly available machines to fix roads in communities that are currently inaccessible by motorised vehicles.

She called on the voters in the municipality to show their appreciation for the government’s efforts by re-electing her as their Member of Parliament and supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid to ensure continuity of the government’s development initiatives.

Kwabena Senkyire, Ashanti Regional Coordinator for the DRIP initiative, emphasised that the supplied equipment is designed to make all roads in the country accessible by vehicles, significantly enhancing transportation infrastructure.

According to him, this initiative aligns with the government’s goal of ensuring that roads are safe and efficient for users, charging the Asokwa Municipal Assembly to make full use of the machines.

Nana Yaw Wiredu, Assembly Member for Ahensan Estate and NALAG Representative for Ashanti, said the project would empower local Assemblies to tackle long-standing road issues.

Mr. Wiredu noted that in the past, some Assembly Members lost their seats due to their inability to address road problems in their electoral areas.

According to him, the DRIP project is a game-changer, enabling Assemblies to provide critical infrastructure and improve the lives of citizens.

The Regent of Asokwa community, Nana Fe-Baamoah, expressed gratitude to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the DRIP initiative.

By Ernest Kofi Adu