Stanbic Bank Donates To Underprivileged Kids In Tutu

Beneficiaries of the goodies at the school

The Internal Control Unit of Stanbic Bank Ghana has made a generous donation of assorted items to the Trinity Home Academy, located in Tutu, in the Eastern Region.

The donation, which included a variety of food supplies, bottled water, toiletries, beverages, and educational materials, was part of Stanbic Bank’s commitment to supporting the well-being of local communities.

This initiative aimed to enhance the smooth operation of the Home while also contributing to the educational development of the children living there.

Leading the delegation from Stanbic Bank, Head of Internal Control, Abiana Nelson, emphasised that the donation is a reflection of the bank’s deep commitment to giving back to society.

“The reason we are here is grounded in our shared humanity – to show love, care, and provide opportunities for those who need them the most. At Stanbic Bank, corporate social responsibility is not just a duty but a vital mechanism to uplift the lives of those in the communities we serve. Today’s visit is part of that ongoing commitment to helping make a difference,” she explained.

She further highlighted the importance of community support, noting, “Things like family, love, and care, which many of us take for granted, are luxuries for others. We believe that every child deserves access to these fundamental elements to thrive. All that is required is the right environment, and that’s why we are here today – to bring hope and create opportunities for the children.”

The Administrator of Trinity Home Academy, Mrs. Grace Pearl Thompson-Olatunji, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the thoughtful gesture, noting how much it will benefit the institution.

“We are extremely grateful to the Internal Control Unit of Stanbic Bank for their generosity. The items donated have come at a critical time and will greatly assist in the daily operations of the Home. We encourage other corporate organisations to emulate this example and offer their support as well,” she said.

Founded in 2004 by Mrs. Sophia Tsui Alabi, Trinity Home Academy provides a nurturing environment for orphans and children from underprivileged backgrounds who are unable to afford education. The Home has grown to become a sanctuary of hope for the children of Tutu and surrounding areas, offering them not only shelter but also an opportunity to learn, grow, and dream of a better future.

Stanbic Bank’s donation is part of its broader corporate social responsibility strategy, which aims to create lasting, positive impacts in the lives of individuals and communities across Ghana.