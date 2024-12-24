Bawumia Presents Signed Manifestos To Committee Members

In a heartfelt gesture, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), met with members of the NPP Manifesto Committee at his Cantonments residence on December 22, 2024.

During the meeting, he presented each member with a personally signed copy of the manifesto, as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Among the recipients was Dr. Mahmoud Nassir-Deen, Founder and Group Chairman of FoB’08 and Board Chairman of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Nassir-Deen was recognized for his significant contributions to the Manifesto Committee, particularly his work on the health committee.

He was honoured to receive a signed manifesto from Dr. Bawumia, acknowledging his efforts.

The NPP Manifesto Committee, chaired by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was tasked with formulating the party’s manifesto for the 2024 general elections.

The committee comprised various sub-committees, including health, economy, trade and industry, and energy and petroleum, among others.

The NPP’s 2024 manifesto outlines the party’s vision for Ghana’s future, with a focus on economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards.

The manifesto also emphasizes the importance of good governance, transparency, and accountability.

With the 2024 elections having come to a close, the NPP is already looking to the future, with 2028 on the horizon.

BY Daniel Bampoe