NDC, Independent Candidate Reject Protozoa’s Victory In Suhum Parliamentary Election

A heated controversy has erupted in the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Independent Candidate in the parliamentary have vehemently rejected the election results, which declared Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, the winner.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC) official results, Protozoa secured 16,855 votes, defeating his closest contender, Prince Kwadjo Tabiri of the NDC, who garnered 15,259 votes.

However, the supporters of the NDC and Independent Candidate have disputed the results, claiming that Protozoa lost the election.

In a series of press conferences, the NDC and Independent Candidate alleged that the EC’s declaration was flawed and that the actual winner was Kwadjo Asante, the incumbent MP.

They claimed that the EC’s results were incorrect and that they had evidence to prove that Protozoa did not win the election.

“We reject the results in their entirety. We have evidence that proves Protozoa did not win the election, and we demand that the EC recounts the votes” a member of the NDC Candidate team claimed.

The Independent Candidate also echoed similar sentiments, stating that the EC’s results were “fake” and that they would not accept them.

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the public to disregard the misinformation circulating, stating that Protozoa’s victory is legitimate and undisputed.

“The results are clear, and Protozoa won the election fair and square,” said a spokesperson for the NPP.

“We urge the public to disregard the misinformation being spread by the NDC and Independent Candidate.”

The controversy surrounding the election results has created tension in Suhum, with supporters of both sides engaging in heated debates and accusations.

The situation remains volatile, with both sides refusing to back down.

As the standoff continues, the people of Suhum wait anxiously for a resolution to the dispute.

In the meantime, Protozoa has expressed his gratitude to the people of Suhum for their support.

“I am honored to have been elected as the Member of Parliament for Suhum,” he said. “I promise to work tirelessly to deliver on my promises and ensure that Suhum continues to thrive.”

The election results also saw Wiafe securing 159 votes, and the incumbent MP, Kwadjo Asante, garnering 14,860 votes.

The total valid votes cast were 47,133, with 671 rejected ballots. The total votes cast were 47,804.

The collation of the election results could be completed.

The collation exercise, which was under contention, was brought to Koforidua for re-collation on December 10, 2024.

However, the process was halted under a directive from the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

Jean Mensa subsequently issued a directive to resume the collation process at the Tesano Police Depot, where the re-collation took place and Protozoa was declared the winner.

The NPP has urged the public to disregard any misinformation circulating, as it is intended to gain undue sympathy.

