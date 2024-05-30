Bawumia Promises Salary Increment In Next Government

The 2024 flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to increase salary for the public sector, by cutting down the government expenses in the next government if he wins the 2024 general elections and becomes the President of Ghana.

According to him, “I am very keen on reducing government expenditure so that the fiscal space will be created to increase in the salaries of workers’’.

Dr. Bawumia stated, “I have made it clear that I intend to reduce government expenditure and the size of the government by at least 3 percent of GDP, which equates to about GH¢30 billion over the next four years. Additionally, I will ensure there are no more than 50 ministers, aiming to decrease the size of the government.”

Dr Bawumia said this when he engaged with the leadership of TUC in Accra on May 29, 2024, where he gave the assurance that he would reduce government expenditure and use proceeds to increase the salaries of workers.

He also promised to safeguard the public purse and efficiently allocate public funds to support socially beneficial and impactful projects.

The engagement between the TUC and the Vice President was to allow him to solicit the views of the TUC to fashion out his manifesto.

The 2024 flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, also emphasized plans to roll out initiatives to support industries.

He explained “When we talk about two thousand megawatts we are talking about a whole lot of solar panels, so Ghana should not just import solar panels, the technology exists for us to manufacture solar panels in Ghana’’.

However, the Secretary General of the TUC, Dr Yaw Baah also pledged their commitment to partner with the next government in its policies in the areas of job creation.

‘’Ideas, systems, and institutions are ingredients for transforming a country. Let me maintain that Dr. Bawumia’s ‘It is Possible’ campaign message is a very positive message and very important for Ghana’’.

“We think that the Bank of Ghana should stop its overreliance on inflation targeting and focus more on job creation because the BoG has a major role to play’’, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe