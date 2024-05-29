EC Kicks Off Transfer Of Votes, ID Cards Replacement

From tomorrow, Thursday, 30th May 2024, the Electoral Commission (EC) will begin the transfer of votes, application for Proxy voting, and replacement of lost or damaged voter ID cards.

The Transfers and Proxy applications will end on 14th June 2024, as people who just registered are not eligible to transfer their votes or apply for proxy according to CI 91.

This was contained in a statement from the Electoral Commission, which announced that the replacement of Voter ID Cards will also commence on Thursday, May 30, and run through Friday, June 14, 2024.

‘’This replacement service is intended for individuals who have lost their Voter ID Cards for the upcoming December 7, general elections’’.

The EC also informed all voters wishing to replace their missing Voter ID Cards to make a payment for the replacement using the shortcode 2221067#. “The cost for replacement is GH¢10 only,” part of the statement read.

The Commission further instructed applicants to provide the reference code received after payment to the District Officer to facilitate the replacement of their cards.

Meanwhile, the EC also announced that all victims of the flood caused by the River/Lake Volta will not pay for the replacement of their voter ID Cards.

-BY Daniel Bampoe