Unprofessional Surveyors Pose A Threat to Society – Dr. Arko-Adjei

Unveiling of the globe statue by FIG at the Burma Camp Service School

President of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GhIS), Dr. Anthony Arko-Adjei, is calling for strict regulation of the surveying profession to address unprofessionalism.

He emphasised that without adequate laws to regulate the profession, it becomes difficult to deal with unprofessional surveyors and the threat they pose to society.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of this year’s International Federation of Surveyors Conference in Accra, Dr Arko-Adjei expressed his concern about the lack of measures to hold unprofessional surveyors accountable.

He stated, “Most of the people you see around, some of them are not trained.” But unfortunately for us, we don’t have the law on our side to deal with these people. And even if you want to deal with them and they tell you they are no longer affiliated with your institution, there is nothing you can do.”

Dr Arko-Adjei stressed the urgent need for the passage of the Survey Council Bill, which has been pending for 25 years and is currently with the Attorney-General. He believes that enacting this bill into law will help address the issues surrounding the surveying profession.

In addition, he advised the public to be cautious when dealing with surveyors who provide services such as valuation and quantity plans. To facilitate easy identification, GHIS has started issuing stamps to its members.

Dr Arko-Adjei’s call for regulation and the passage of the Survey Council Bill is crucial in addressing this issue and ensuring the integrity and professionalism of the surveying profession in Ghana.

President of the Licensed Surveyors Association (LiSAG) and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Conference, Mr. Samuel Larbi Darko, commended the organisers of the 5-day event and praised the enthusiasm shown by participants from other countries.

He also suggested that the issue of illegal mining (galamsey) could be solved by accurately pinpointing and demarcating mineral-rich areas while restricting illegal miners to designated zones.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, highlighted that unlike other continents, land in Ghana are owned by stools, skins, clans, and families. He emphasized the need for robust systems to manage these lands effectively for development purposes.

Mr Jinapor also mentioned that the government is implementing an Urban Redevelopment Scheme to facilitate the redevelopment of prime land in urban areas.

He assured that the government is committed to investing in capacity building, technological advancements, and policy reforms to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the land sector.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke