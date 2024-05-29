Ghana Beat Morocco To Retain AAFCON Crown

A lineup of the Black Challenge

Ghana’s amputee football team, the Black Challenge, on Monday beat their Moroccan counterparts 2-1 to defend their Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) title in Cairo.

The Ghanaians fought from a goal down early in the first half; staged a remarkable comeback in the second half and extra time to secure the win.

The win means Ghana has defended the trophy, having won the previous edition in 2021.

The Black Challenge also achieved a double over Morocco within the past year, having defeated them by the same scoreline in September 2023 to win the inaugural African Para Games.

Head coach Stephen Richard Obeng said after the game, “We feel very proud. The God we trusted made it happen. We’re champions in Africa for the third time in the space of two years. Despite the challenges we went through, we did it. It is a massive motivation to everybody that you might not have the support you need but you can go beyond the odds and make it happen.”

The team returned from Cairo yesterday.

The victory also means Ghana has secured a spot in the Amputee World Cup set to take place in 2026.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum