Bawumia Responds To Mahama On Economy At Kasoa

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will speak on the economy on Thursday, April 7, 2022 following invitation extended to him by the National Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Danquah Institute (DI) to address issues on the economy.

The public lecture is taking place in Kasoa in the Central region.

There have been public calls for the Vice President who is noted for his economic prowess, to speak on the economy.

Some critics have in recent times, especially former President John Mahama and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have asked about the whereabouts of the Vice President at a time Ghana’s economy was going through some challenges as a result of Covid-19 and the ongoing Ukraine/Russia war which has had global effects on oil and economic activities.

Dr Bawumia has been at the forefront of Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

His political opponents, have accused him of intentionally shying away from commenting on the economy.

However, responding to his critics last week when he addressed participants in this year’s agricultural students career guidance and mentorship dialogue bootcamp (AG-STUD Africa Bootcamp 2022) at the Jubilee House in Accra, the Vice-President said: “Sometimes people say ‘well, we thought you were an economist, but you’re doing so much in the IT space. Have you left economics behind?

“No, no, not at all. In fact, it is because of the economy that I am focusing on digitisation because without building those pillars, our economy will just not be able to stand on its own feet.

The Vice-President said he has not abandoned matters on the economy, as some people seek to suggest.

He explained that what he was doing with regard to digitisation and digitalisation had a direct bearing on the economy.

The Vice-President will therefore be using the opportunity of the event to be hosted at the Pentecost Convention Centre at the Millennium City in Kasoa to speak on the economy.

The event will also host the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour and National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie W.O Blay, Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko among other high profile personalities and researchers.

By Vincent Kubi