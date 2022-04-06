Soldiers In Auto Crash On Motorway

Some military personnel are receiving medical treatment following an accident between Adjei- Kojo and Tema Abattoir on the Motorway involving a military bus.

The officer were traveling from Tema direction to Accra when the incident occurred today Wednesday April 6, 2022 after a downpour.

The green bus with registration number 50 GA 37 had it windscreen shuttered after it fell on it side on the expressway.

Meanwhile, police personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) have been dispatched to the scene managing traffic flow.

The road Safety Management Services Limited also arrived at the scene to recover and tow the roll over bus to allow the free flow of traffic.

Police has therefore implored Accra bound approaching motorists to exercise patience and comply with Police directions.

By Vincent Kubi