Bawumia Safe After Car Crash

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reportedly survived a motor accident along the Cape Coast – Tarkoradi Highway.

The accident, according to his spokesperson, Gideon Boako occurred Saturday, February 16, around 6:30pm.

He was returning from a birthday celebration of prophet Mohammed in the Western Region.

The driver of a commercial vehicle which was also involved in the accident unfortunately, passed on.

Some other passengers and security persons who were injured were conveyed to the Cape Coast Regional hospital and are responding to treatment.

Vice President Bawumia’s thoughts and prayers are with the injured and the family of the deceased.

BY Melvin Tarlue