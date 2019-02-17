Manasseh Azure Apologizes To IGP Over ‘Castrated Pig’ Comment

Manasseh Azure Awuni



BROADCAST JOURNALIST, Manasseh Azure Awuni has apologized to Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu.

Mr. Azure Awuni had come under pressure from the Police Administration after labelling the IGP a “castrated pig” in one of his writings.

Even though he has apologized, he denied that he labelled the IGP “useless,” in his reaction to the IGP’s seeming failure to resolve the gun shooting incident recorded during the by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

It would be recalled that Mr. Azure Awuni a few days ago sought to compare the IGP to a castrated pig.

He stated emphatically that the IGP is a “political puppet” incapable of addressing what happened during the by-election and in his words; “the Inspector General of Police is as impotent as a castrated pig in these matters …”

But his comments did not go down well with the police administration and he was asked to offer an unqualified apology to Police Chief.

The Police Public Relations Directorate had complained that the language used by the journalist in his write up, was “unGhanaian” and did not reflect his professional work as a journalist.

Head of the Public Relations Directorate, ACP David Eklu, speaking to OXY FM over the matter, said although the police accept criticisms, it was displeased at the level of unpleasant language adopted by the journalist.

But Manasseh in his apology, said he did not mean to sound offensive but if Mr. Asante-Apeatu and the Police Service “take offence of that expression that, in dealing with political vigilantism, the IGP takes offence that I compared his weakness to that of a castrated pig; if they take offence, I duly apologize.”

He added “I did not call the IGP a useless pig or I did not call the IGP a pig”.

