Bawumia Salutes Ghanaian Workers

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has on the occasion of the 2019 May Day Celebration, congratulated Ghanaian workers and the Trades Union Congress of Ghana (TUC-Ghana) for their immense contribution in transforming Ghana.

He has also urged workers to use today’s celebration “to reflect on what we can do in our individual and collective capacities to accelerate Ghana’s development in our respective fields of endeavour to increase productivity, improve the lives of Ghanaians, customer service and make the country globally competitive.”

In his May Day statement, the Vice President indicated that “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government will always put the interest of the Ghanaian worker first.”

He enumerated some measures that have been put in place by Government to lessen the plight of Ghanaians.

The measures, he said, included the reduction of electricity tariffs by 17.5 percent for Households and 30 percent for Industries; establishment of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) of 100,000 graduates.

He also recounted that government has “created jobs and stopped the freeze on recruitment in the public sector. Over 350,000 qualified persons recruited; abolished fees for post graduate medical training in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue