Bawumia, Samira Pay Homage To Papa Kufuor

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia together with his lovely wife, the Second Lady Samira Bawumia paid homage to former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Peduase residence.

The couple visited the 84-year-old statesman on Boxing Day as part of the Christmas celebration together with Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye and Jude Kwame Osei, staff of the United Nations.

In a post shared on his social media handles after the visit, the Vice President said “Samira Bawumia and I paid a Christmas homage to Former President Kufuor at his residence. It’s always refreshing to interact with Papa Kufuor,”

The former President and the Vice President have a relationship of healthy mutual admiration dating back since his father’s era.

This comes after the former President couple of years back wholeheartedly endorsed the Vice President as an exceptional future leader for this country.

Speaking at an event when introducing the Vice President, Mr. Kufuor stated that Ghana is extremely fortunate to have a leader like Bawumia on hand, calling him a ‘responsible politician’.

“The nation must count itself fortunate to have such a son as Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who rightly fits the role of the needed analyst. He is an economist, banker and also a responsible politician, who has a lot of experience,” Mr. Kufuor said.

The Vice President has kept a busy shedule this Christmas period after he he on Sunday December 25, 2022, worshipped with Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the General Overseer and Founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministries for the Christmas day service.

By Vincent Kubi