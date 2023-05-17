Bawumia Set To Officially Declare Intention For Presidency

In what appears to be a major political development, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is set to declare his intention to contest for the Ghana Presidency in 2024 as the count down for formal declaration is tickling faster than before.

According to sources close to the Vice President, all logistics for the campaign and engagement with key stakeholders have been concluded, with the official announcement expected to be made after the Kumawu by- election and before governing party open nominations in later part of the month.

Ahead of that teasers about the launching have been shared on social media to psych supporters up.

The news of Dr. Bawumia’s intention to contest for the presidency has been met with excitement from his supporters, who have been eagerly anticipating his declaration.

The Vice President has been touted as a potential successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is set to complete his second term in office in 2024.

While Dr. Bawumia has not yet made an official statement on his presidential ambitions, the fact that logistics for for his campaign have been concluded suggests that his declaration is just a matter of time.

It is expected that his announcement will kick start the campaign season and set the tone for the upcoming elections.

The Vice President is widely considered to be a competent and highly intelligent politician, with a strong background in economics and finance.

His tenure as Vice President has been marked by several notable achievements, including the implementation of the digital address system, the introduction of mobile money interoperability, and the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund.

As the race for the presidency heats up, it remains to be seen who Dr. Bawumia’s main challengers will be.

However, his declaration is sure to shake up the political landscape and set the stage for an intense and exciting campaign season.

The Vice-President who is closing time with consultation of all key stakeholders who matter in his life recently told the Majority Caucus in Parliament of his intention to contest the presidential primary slated for November 4 this year.

He made this known when he met members of the majority after an emergency reconvening by the House to approve six international loans totalling $750 million.

During the meeting, over 90 per cent of the Majority Caucus in Parliament declared their support for the bid of the Vice-President.

“We have declared our unflinching support to the Vice-President and we hope it could even be more,” the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said.

The Majority Chief Whip said the unanimous endorsement by the group gives little chance to the other eight contestants vying for the single slot to get such massive endorsement.

The Vice-President is in the race with former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, and a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai Nimoh.

The rest are a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong; Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Despite the endorsement en bloc by the majority group, Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong and three-time runner, Alan Kyerematen, are considered as the front runners for the single slot.

The New Patri­otic Party (NPP) has set Novem­ber 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential pri­maries to select a flag bearer for the general election in 2024.

However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.

The nomination period for the presidential primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

The party also announced that parliamentary primaries will be held on February 24, 2024 and nominations will be accept­ed between December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

The meeting with the majority group in Parliament formed part of the Vice-President’s engagement with key stakeholders of the party to inform them about his intention to run for the presidency.

Dr Bawumia believes that with the current achievement of the party, when members are united and persevered “we can break the eight-year cycle of the country’s political cycle with me.”

Ahead of the November internal election, the Vice-President has already crafted messages to win the hearts of delegates one of which reads: “Unity and perseverance. Together we can succeed. It is possible.”

At the meeting, Dr Bawumia said he was ready to work with all MPs to win majority seats in Parliament and put the icing on the cake with a victory in the presidential election.

The Vice-President was accompanied by his spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, and a former Communications Director of the party, Nana Akomea as well as Fred Oware who acts as chief of staff.

By Vincent Kubi