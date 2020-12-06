Bawumia Shakes Hometown, Commissions Walewale AstroTurf Stadium

The entire Walewale township came to a standstill when Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia graced the final rally to end his tour of the North East Region.

The vice president votes in Walewale his native town and he is doing that tomorrow.

Thousands of residents trooped out in their numbers to witness the commissioning of the first Astro turf in the North East region by the Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia commissioning the stadium at Walewale said when the NPP came into office there were only two Astro turfs in the country but today the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo has built over 29 across the country.

“We are using this to develop talents in our communities, Astro turfs used to be for the educated but today the poorer part of society are getting Astro turfs so I ask you all to be careful how you maintain the stadium; it’s a gift that President Akufo-Addo has given us so let us all look after it and maintain it and it will be useful to all our youth here in Walewale and the surrounding areas and I hope Northern Region. These days Walewale All Stars will qualify you to the premiership league.”

Throughout his tour of the Walewale constituency the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, told the electorate that a critical decision will be made on December 7 between President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urging Ghanaians to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo to protect the future of Ghanaian children.

Dr. Bawumia indicates that President Akufo-Addo’s administration has reinstalled confidence and hope to the people of Ghana and appealed to Ghanaians to give the NPP four more years to do more.

“The broad acceptance of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s policies and programmes are refreshing, and the people of the North East Region are poised to vote 1 to give four more to Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.”

The Vice President urged Ghanaians not to vote former President John Dramani Mahama back to rule the country.

According to him, John Mahama is the worst former president who failed to manage the economy of Ghana, resulting in the cancellation of various programmes.

“We saw the John Mahama and the NDC 8 years in office, he cancelled Nursing training allowance , Teachers training allowance, we were in dumsor due to mismanagement and so I wonder maybe we need to crown Mahama Cancellation Chief and if we give him the chance to become president again he would cancel Free SHS.”

“Our brother John Mahama recently told us that all the meat in the kitchen had finished and that the it was left with only bones leading to the cancellation of teacher training and nurses training allowances, Arabic instructors allowance among others.”

Dr. Bawumia , said the only choice Ghanaians have that will bring development and prosperity is to vote massively on December 7 for President Akufo-Addo and all NPP Parliamentary candidates to do more for Ghanaians.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale