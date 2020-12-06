Elections 2020: NCA Warns Radio, TV Stations

Joe Anokye

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has urged all radio and television stations to ensure their operation before, during and after the elections do not contravene the conditions stated in their authorization.

NCA made this known in a statement dated December 6, 2020.

Ghana is heading to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020.

In consonance with the Authority’s contribution to Ghana’s democracy, the NCA has directed all TV and Radio authorization holders to be mindful and strictly observe: the conditions of their licenses and authorizations.

According to the statement, “so conceived, a breach of the law, once established, will compel the NCA to revoke or suspend the license or authorization of the radio or TV station on grounds of national security or public interest.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue