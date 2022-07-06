Bawumia Speaks On Ghana’s Return To IMF On July 14

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to speak on Ghana’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko.

He will be making the statement during the official launch of the collaboration between Accra Business School and South East Technological University, Ireland.

The event is expected to take place in Accra on Thursday July 14.

An IMF team, led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana, will be in Accra from July 6 – 13 for initial discussions with the Ghanaian authorities about a possible IMF-supported programme.

Mr. Sdralevich in a statement said “On the basis of a request from the Ghanaian authorities, an IMF staff team will in the coming days kick-start discussions on a possible program to support Ghana’s homegrown economic policies. We are at an early stage in the process, given that detailed discussions are yet to take place.”

“The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.”

“We are looking forward to our engagement with the authorities in Accra,” the Fund said.

The Government of Ghana on Friday July 1 announced that it was seeking support from the IMF.

This followed a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Ms Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund, a statement by the Ministry of Information said.

By Vincent Kubi