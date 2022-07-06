Ellembelle Flood Victims Receive GHS 250,000 Support

Memphis Metropolitan Limited, a construction company currently working on some road projects in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has gone to the aid of the recent flood victims in the district.

It would be recalled that over 150 houses collapsed and more than 300 residents were displaced at Nzema Akropong in the district after the heavy downpour.

The construction company has therefore supported the victims with assorted items worth GHc250,000.

The items included 500 bags of Cement, 100 packets of roofing sheets, 150 bags of rice, 200 bottles of soft drinks, 50 boxes of Spaghetti, 200 bags of sachet water, 50 boxes of frytol cooking oil, 25 boxes of tomato sauce, 25 boxes of sardine and 50 boxes of Gino tomato mix among others.

Operations Manager, Cephas Kafui, pointed out that the presentation was part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities.

He appealed to the residents to cooperate with the workers to ensure the smooth execution of the road project.

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh underscored the need for the people in the area to support the current government which is poised to improve their living standards.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration has kept faith with the people of Ellembelle with the provision of some development projects including road construction.

He said the government will assist in relocating the victims to a safer place and called on other companies operating in the area to support resettling the victims.

“This is the third time such a disaster has happened and I promised you, you’ll not experience it again. This is because the government is resolved to support your resettlement”, he told the residents.

He said he would for the fourth time contest as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the ruling NPP in the next parliamentary elections.

“I believe that this time around you will allow me to represent you in Parliament for the area to experience massive development “, he told the people.

For his part, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said the government was ready to compensate farmers whose farms would be destroyed to make way for the resettlement project.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Nzema Akropong