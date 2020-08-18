Bawumia Speaks On Govt Infrastructure Tonight

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will this evening speak on the infrastructure investment made by the Akufo-Addo administration since assuming office in 2017.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information said the Vice-President would speak extensively on the massive infrastructural projects of all sectors which have been completed, as well as those at various stages of completion.

Infrastructural projects in key sectors, such as education, health, roads, railways, water and sanitation, sports and energy, are expected to feature prominently in Dr. Bawumia’s presentation.

The Vice-President, supported by sector ministers, will give a breakdown of projects in each sector with complete data and pictorial evidence of some of the projects.

For all the physical infrastructural projects, government is set to name specific locations in each region, and possibly GPS address, to enable independent verification by the media and the general public.

The presentation, which will start at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra at 6:00 p.m. this evening, will be live on all major media networks across the country.