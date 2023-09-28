Bawumia Supports Buipe Flood Victims

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has supported flood victims in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah region with some relief items.

The relief items include 50 bags of rice, 20 cartons of cooking oil, 50 cartons of bottled water and other items.

About 1,500 residents of the Central Gonja District were displaced by flood in Buipe in the Savannah Region.

Downpour coupled with the overflow of the Black Volta, submerged toilets, houses, shops, schools and other properties.

Some residents expressed concerns about the effect of the flooding which could cause outbreak of water-borne diseases among others.

The donation was spearheaded by the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muazu Jibreel, and led by the Regional Secretary, Mohammed Issah and the Regional Coordinator for DMB, Dr. Sulemana Adams Achanso.

The Savannah Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mohammed Issah who presented the items on behalf of the Vice President sympathized with the flood victims and said the assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief while temporary measures are put in place.

The flood victims expressed their deepest gratitude to Vice President Dr. Bawumia for his thoughtful and timely assistance.

They appealed to individuals, philanthropists, and organizations to come to their aid with more relief items.

By Eric Kombat, Buipe