Lamini Rallies Massive Support For Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko board member, Alhaji Abu Lamini, has called on all the club’s former board members to rally behind the current Interim Management Committee (IMC).

To the Tema-based business man, this is the time for the IMC to demonstrate support for the team despite the poor start of this season’s league – recording just a point from two games.

Kotoko began the campaign with returnees, Heart of Lions; sharing the points at stake, but slipped 1-2 to Gold Stars in their second game last weekend.

The uninspiring start notwithstanding, Lamini believes in Prosper Ogum and charges have what it takes to bounce back as contenders for the title.

“I can understand the supporters’ frustration, but it is early days yet to chastise and give up on the team. I am pleading with the fans to exercise patience, l strongly believe they will pick up the pieces. This is the time all the past board members and executives come together and support our great club, it is the only club we have. This is the time to support Kotoko,” he said in an interview.

He added, “The essence of support is cheering a team on when the going gets tough, the only reward the team can give the fans is winning, and l can assure the fans, Kotoko are very much aware of this. A little bit of patience and things will normalise.”

Kotoko next face Karela FC this Sunday in Kumasi, and later travel to play Accra Lions.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum