Bawumia Supports Isokan

From left: Alhaji Sidiku Buari, Madam Victoria Jordan Adewumi, Dr. Yunus Osman Mohammed, Alhaji Mustapha and Chief Ali Raji, head of Sekondi Yorubas

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday supported a cultural get-together of Yorubas in Ghana.

Dr. Yunus Osman Mohammed, Deputy Director, Political Affairs, Office of the Vice President, who represented his boss, presented an amount of GH¢5,000 to the organisers.

The event took place at the PWD Yard at Tudu, Accra.

The programme, the first of its kind, brought together fourth and fifth generation of Yorubas whose ancestors settled in the then Gold Coast.

The Ghanaian/Yorubas as they are referred to, came from as far afield as Tamale, Sekondi, Kumasi and elsewhere in the country to partake in the activities which the organisers said was intended to enhance unity among them, Isokan in Yoruba referring to unity or togetherness.

The Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, was represented by Nii Aborla at the function.

The main speaker at the function spoke about the history of Yorubas in the country, which as he put it, dates back to a couple of centuries or even more. Intermarriages between them and locals have given rise to an amalgam of Yoruba and Gas or Ashantis or Ewes and others. Such diversity he said enhances harmony and development.

The Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, prayed for unity among Ghanaian/Yorubas and praised the organisers for putting together the wonderful show.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, graced the occasion.

By A.R. Gomda