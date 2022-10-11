‘Get Involved In Cybersecurity Issues’

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako

The Acting Director General of Cybersecurity Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has urged organisations operating in the digitised space to involve the authority on issues of cybersecurity to protect Ghana’s digital economy.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako made the appeal last week at the 2022 Forum on Ghana’s Cybersecurity Regulations and Opportunities for Cybersecurity Industry Players and Professionals in Accra.

He indicated that industry engagement with the Cybersecurity Authority would help in the governance of cybersecurity and erase the notion that cybersecurity is a government sector job. “The notion that cybersecurity is about government must be avoided because it has no merit and does not support the progressive agenda of developing the industry,” he added.

According to Dr. Antwi-Boasiako, the authority is open to views from industry players to help champion the cybersecurity agenda, saying, “Let’s take advantage to engage ourselves as industry players to improve our cybersecurity system.”

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako indicated that the Critical Information Infrastructure (CII), Sessions 35 to 40 which talk about the designation of critical information infrastructure in the 13 sectors including communication, banking, and public utility among others will create hundreds of job opportunities for cybersecurity experts.

The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the CII Act is fully implemented to help create job opportunities for cybersecurity experts in the country.

“If we collaborate very well and implement the directives which the authority will implement with the designation as stated in the Act, it will create job opportunities for our experts,” he said.

He also made a passionate appeal to industry players in the cybersecurity space to donate to the fund to help it undertake advocacy roles.

Referring to Singapore’s USD 700m cybersecurity investment to protect the government network within three years, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said Ghana has a porous cybersecurity environment and further exposed to risk as compared to Singapore.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke