Bawumia Sweeps 11 Regions Against Mahama In Latest Polls

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The latest polls from Outcomes International have given Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a slight edge over John Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming December 2024 Presidential Election.

According to the polls, Bawumia is projected to win 11 out of 16 regions, while former President John Mahama is expected to take five regions.

Poll Breakdown

– Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: 49.4% of the votes

– John Mahama: 45.1% of the votes

– Other presidential candidates: 0.3% of the votes

– Undecided voters: 5.2%

The polls, conducted between August and September, surveyed thousands of registered voters across all regions of Ghana.

This is not the first time Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken the lead in polls, as various credible polls have put one candidate ahead of the other at different times.

Regional Dominance

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s sweep of 11 regions is a significant boost to his campaign, particularly in the Ashanti Region, where he has regained the lead with 54% of the votes.

The Central Region, a critical and must-win region for the NPP, also shows a significant recovery for Bawumia.

Mahama’s Challenge

Former President John Mahama, who has been unsuccessful in his previous bids to return to power since 2016, faces an uphill battle.

His campaign has focused on resetting Ghana’s economy and governance, but it remains to be seen if this message will resonate with voters.

The Road Ahead

As the election draws near, both candidates will need to win over undecided voters and maintain their strongholds.

With the polls showing a close contest, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining the outcome of the election.