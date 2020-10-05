Bawumia Takes On NDC… On Player Pay Promise

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has poured cold water on the promise by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pay Premier League players GH¢1,500 if voted into power.

Club owners in the country struggle to pay players at the end of the month, with some accumulating for many months.

Indeed, the paltry purses of the players explains player exodus in the country; a canker that has negatively affected the domestic game for decades.

That stirred NDC to promise a monthly GH¢1,500 remuneration for the country’s top-flight players, should they be elected into office in the December 7 polls.

But Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has rubbished Mahama’s promise, claiming under no circumstance would they be able to honour their word, taking into account the scraping of teachers’ training allowance.

The Vice-President said on Asempa on Wednesday, “…they say they will pay players GH¢1,500 as monthly salary? I doubt it.”

He likened NDC’s promise to the proverbial ‘se kwatrekwa se Ↄbɛ mawo ntoma a…”, to wit, the poor has no financial and moral backing to offer a helping hand.

The issue of which party has sports at heart has become topical lately, with most of the political parties factoring it in their manifestoes ahead of the December polls.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum