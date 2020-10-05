North East Tricycle Operators Oppose Mahama’s Okada Legalization 

Some Tricycle operators at the press conference in Nalerigu

Tricycle Operators in the North East region, a non-political association formed to champion the interest of its members in order to improve on their operations , has opposed the legalization of Okada business across the country.

According to the group , the legalization of OKada is an attempt to put tricycle and trotro operators out of business.

The association claimed that Okada poses more danger to all road users from the pillion to the pedestrian.

“Okada legalization will astronomically increase the accident rate. The youth deserve respectable and sustainable jobs, not risky and less prestigious jobs like Okada.”

They indicated that the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has stated that out the total deaths of 2,000 recorded on road accidents in the country, about 500 to 800 deaths of them occur as a result of motor cycle accidents.

“On the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes, Section 128 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (Legislative Instrument 2180), says the licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.We want to ask what has changed?.”

The Association outrightly rejected the proposition for the legalization of Okada based on the dangers and risks involved in the use and will urge well-meaning Ghanaians to do same.

“We think that legalizing Okada in the country is not only a lazy man’s way of job creation but a deliberate attempt to hoodwink the electorate just to get their votes.”

The Chairman of the Tricycle Operators, Mr. Makom Abu addressing a press conference in Nalerigu said legalization of Okada is an endorsement of armed robbery, considering the fact that no single robbery is done without the use of motorbikes (Okada).

“It is a covert way of increasing robbery activities within cities.”

He propose to the government to consider the option of funding the acquisition of tricycles to enable tricycle operators earn a living.

Mr. Abu said the use of tricycles could equally be considered in the urban areas rather than okada so that accidents on our roads can be reduced.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu