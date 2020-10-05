Trump’s Press Secretary Test Positive For Coronavirus

Kayleigh McEnany

White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, has announced testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on her official Twitter handle, she wrote:

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time.”

McEnany had given a briefing to reporters at the White House last Thursday, hours before Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks was revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have also tested positive for coronavirus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” says McEnany.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

By Melvin Tarlue