What's New

Trump’s Press Secretary Test Positive For Coronavirus

October 5, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany

White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, has announced testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on her official Twitter handle, she wrote:
“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time.”

McEnany had given a briefing to reporters at the White House last Thursday, hours before Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks was revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have also tested positive for coronavirus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” says McEnany.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

By Melvin Tarlue

Tags: ,