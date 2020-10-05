Covid-19 Deaths Now 303

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded two more deaths related to Covid-19 pushing the toll to 303 from the previous 301.

Also, 26 new cases of infection have been counted by the GHS pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,829.

According to the GHS, eight new cases have been recorded among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

This has increased the number of cases recorded at the airport to 45 since it was reopened to air traffic.

The GHS also indicated that the number of clinical recoveries has risen to 46,060.

There is currently an active Covid-19 case count of 466.

Regional Cases

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 24,094 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,977 cases and the Western Region with 2,969 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,412 cases, Central Region, 1,928 cases, Bono East Region, 781 cases and the Volta Region, 672 cases.

The Western North Region has 638 cases, Northern Region, 547 cases, Ahafo Region, 527 cases, and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 315 cases, Oti Region, 242 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri