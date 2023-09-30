Bawumia Team Never Approached Ken Agyapong For Veep Slot- Bawumia Team

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a press release issued on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the Bawumia Campaign team has denied reports that they had approached Kennedy Agyapong to be the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement was in response to news reports alleging that members of the Bawumia Campaign team had tried to bribe Mr Agyapong to step down and be appointed as running mate.

The Bawumia Campaign team stated that they have not approached Kennedy Agyapong for such an offer, nor have assigned anyone to do so. The team also denied the allegations made by the Assin Central MP that Dr. Bawumia was intimidating members of the party and causing division.

The statement emphasized the unity of the party as being of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia.

The Bawumia Campaign team reiterated that the contest for flagbearer in the NPP is an internal one, and all actors, particularly the aspirants, must be guided by the core values of the NPP, including respect for one another.

The statement was signed by Gideon Boako, Ph.D, the spokesperson for the Bawumia Campaign team.

The press release sets the record straight, ending the speculation surrounding the alleged bribery attempt by members of the Bawumia Campaign team to induce Kennedy Agyapong with running mate offer.

The Bawumia team stresses the importance of honesty, decorum, and respect for one another, highlighting the values that the NPP hopes to embody.

Read the full statement below

For Immediate Release

Saturday, 30th September 2023

*Bawumia Campaign Team has not approached Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for Running Mate Position*

The Bawumia campaign team has noticed with grave concern news report by Citinewsroom.com and other media outlets in which the Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is alleged to have indicated that some members of the Bawumia Campaign team attempted to bribe him to step down and be made the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

We wish to state in unequivocal terms that the Bawumia Campaign team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for such a running mate offer, nor have we assigned any member of the team to approach him for the same.

It is also not true as alleged by Kennedy Agyapong that Dr. Bawumia is collapsing the party through intimidation. The unity of our party has been of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia. It is in light of such concern that he refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by others in the contest and has cautioned his supporters against responding to such provocative attacks. His strategy has been to persuade delegates to support his bid. This he does, by laying his vision for the party and country.

As we have always maintained, the contest for flagbearer in the NPP is an internal one, and all actors, particularly the aspirants must be guided by the core values of the NPP, which include but are not limited to truth, decorum, and respect for one another.

Thank you.

— Signed —

Gideon Boako, Ph.D

Spokesperson

By Vincent Kubi