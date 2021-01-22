Bawumia Thanks Excellent Staff

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed gratitude to his heads of departments and staff who have supported him over the last four years to help deliver on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision for Ghana.

“As I start another term of office as Vice President, I would like to thank all my Heads of Departments and staff, who have done some really excellent work over the past four years to help substantially deliver on the President’s vision for Ghana,” he wrote.

“I am truly grateful for your service, not just to me, but to mother Ghana,” according to him.

He went on to “list them, in no particular order:

1. Augustine Blay – Secretary to the Vice President

2. Ms Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President

3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team

4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit

5. Gideon Boako -Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson

6. Mr Edward Owirodu Appiah – Director, Liaison

7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations

8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol

9. Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications

10. Ouborr Kutando – Director, Special Projects

11. Mr Isaac Botchway – Head, Security

12. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport

13. Mr Evron Rothschild Hughes – Tech

By Melvin Tarlue