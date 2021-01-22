Senior Staff Of Ghanaian Universities Begin Indefinite Strike

Senior Staff members of the country’s public universities, have embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike action.

The strike, which began on Thursday, January 21, is to press home their demand for improved conditions of service and the payment of their tier-two pension arrears.

A statement signed by Zakaria Mohammed, National Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, said the strike action had become necessary as a result of the inability of stakeholders to address concerns of the members.

It would be recalled that the Association at the beginning of January this year issued a statement calling on the government and other key stakeholders such as the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to sit down with them to address their concerns.

According to the Association, the leadership had already served notices to the National Labour Commission declaring the intention of members to embark on the indefinite strike action.

GNA