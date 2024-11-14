Bawumia To Source Private Sector Capital To Construct Roads – Minister

Francis Asenso-Boakye

THE ROADS and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has reiterated the vision of the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, to source private capital to construct roads in the country when he is given the nod at the polls this December.

He indicated that “Ghanaians are very particular about roads so a lot of people, including chiefs, request roads anywhere we go, so the government has invested heavily in roads.”

He said the government had decided to add 10km of roads leading to all six new regional capitals as part of measures to improve the road network in these regions.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye made this known when he accompanied President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Ahafo Region as part of his tour to bid farewell to the region after eight years of service to the people of Ghana.

Addressing chiefs and people from across the region including the clergy, queen mothers, students and others at the Goaso Pastoral Centre, the Roads Minister highlighted the status of the road network in the Ahafo Region.

He noted that there are 414km of roads in the region and out of that, the Nana Addo-led government has invested heavily in the road network including Bechem-Techimantia- Akomadan roads – 40.4km, Akrodie-Sefwi, Dadiesoaba town roads -10km, and over 3000m gravel roads are under construction across the region.

Some of the ongoing roads also include Atroni- Mim, Tepa-Bomaa, Ntotroso Bridge, and Hwidiem town roads. He noted that before 2016, Ahafo Region had only 159km of roads but this government has done more than that.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Goaso