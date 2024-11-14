‘Participate In Upcoming Accommodation Unit Survey’

Participants at the AUS training programme

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has called on hoteliers to actively participate in the forthcoming Accommodation Unit Survey (AUS), scheduled to take place from November this year through October next year across all 261 districts of the country.

This comprehensive survey, according to GSS, aims to profile accommodation units, analyzing product characteristics, facilities, rates, and revenue trends related to supply and demand in the hospitality sector.

At the AUS launch and commencement of fieldwork held yesterday, Acting Deputy Government Statistician at GSS, Edward Asuo Afram, emphasized that the success of the survey hinges on the availability of accurate data from hoteliers.

He stated, “The data provided by hoteliers is crucial for examining the status of accommodation facilities and implementing necessary improvements in collaboration with stakeholders in the tourism sector.”

Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike, President of the Ghana Hotel Association, expressed the association’s commitment to supporting the survey by ensuring that hoteliers provide all necessary information.

He reassured surveyors, saying, “You can be confident that we will facilitate access to the information required for effective data collection.”

President of the Ghana Progressive Hotel Association, Emmanuel Geadda-Asando, advised trained participants to approach data collection with patience and professionalism.

“We have engaged with hoteliers nationwide, from Northern Region to the Ashanti Region, and they are prepared for this exercise. We urge surveyors to maintain a respectful approach to ensure a smooth process,” he stated.

Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Dr. Spancer Doku, underscored the importance of this data collection in enhancing the tourism sector, which has seen significant revenue growth in recent years.

He commended the GSS for its leadership in this initiative and for collaborating with key stakeholders to establish a tourism satellite account that will shape the future of the country’s tourism industry.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke