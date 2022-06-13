Bawumia Tours Northern Region

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is touring the Northern Region today, Monday June 13, 2022.

He is expected to cut sod for the construction of some major roads in the Northern region including the Yendi Tamale main road, Yendi-Zabzugu-Tatale road, Yendi township roads among others.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is optimistic the roads, when completed, will open up the place for economic development.

“Yendi is the seat of Dagbon and also at the center of the Eastern corridor where most of the countries food comes from and so the development of the roads is not only timely but an opportunity for our local business people”

“The accident situation hasn’t been easy and I know this can be improved with motorable roads,” he added.

As part of the tour, on Tuesday June 14, Vice President will commission the newly constructed Hajj Village at the Tamale Airport.

The opening of the ultra-modern Hajj Terminal dedicated for Hajj operations, is expected to making Tamale, the hub of Hajj operations in Ghana.

The Hajj village forms part of the phase two of the tamale airport project.

The project is expected to create about 1000 employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in the northern region.

The project also includes a new terminal building befitting the status of an international airport with the capacity of about 5000 meters square.

The Akufo-Addo government secured funding from the UK Export Finance and Kfw IPEX-Bank of Germany at a total amount of $70 million to construct the phase two project which started in 2020.

By Vincent Kubi