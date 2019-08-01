Bawumia Unveils Busia Book

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched a book of K. A. Busia.

The book entitled: “K.A. Busia: A Symbol Of Democracy,” explores the life and works of Prof. Kofi Abrefa Busia, who was the Prime Minister in the Second Republic of Ghana.

Commenting on the book launched on Wednesday July 31, 2019, Dr. Bawumia said “in a short period of 27 months in office, Prof. Busia transformed Ghana significantly based on his rural industrialisation policy, building roads, health facilities, and schools as well as extending pipe borne water to various parts of the country.”

According to him, Busia’s rural development strategy was the beginning of the Danquah -Dombo-Busia tradition’s inclusive development efforts, a mantle subsequently carried by ex-President Kufuor, a direct mentee of Prof. Busia.

He stated that ex-President Kufuor’s social interventions included the NHIS, Capitation Grant, NYEP, LEAP, and Metro Mass bus system.

“Busia’s vision of rural industrialisation and inclusive development is being pursued vigorously under H.E Akufo-Addo’s administration through the ‘One District One Factory’ initiative, the ‘One Village One Dam’ programme, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs,’ Free SHS, NABCO and many other such initiatives”, he said.

The book is very well researched, according to the Vice President.

BY Melvin Tarlue