IGP Visits Murdered Police Woman’s Family

Acting IGP James Oppong Boanuh at the family house of the deceased police woman in Tamale

The Acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP), James Oppong- Boanuh, has visited the family of the murdered female police officer in Tamale.

The IGP and his team visited the family to offer condolences.

Addressing the family, the IGP said the police service viewed the murder case as a very serious incident and will leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“We will leave no stone unturned to get at the people who committed this cowedly act and I am very confident that we will get them,” he said.

He had earlier visited the scene of the killing.

The crime scene, located at Malahegu in the Kumbungu district.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) Headquarters in Accra yesterday dispatched a combined team of officers from the Criminal Investigation, Intelligence and National Operations Departments to Tamale to support local police in probing the murder of the police officer.

Officer, Agartha Nana Nabin, was shot dead at a police check point on the Kumbungu road in Tamale on Tuesday night, July 30, 2019.

The suspected robbers managed to escape with the two weapons.

FROM Eric Kombat, Malshegu