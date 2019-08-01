Restore Public Confidence – New Police Officers Charged

The Director General Administration of the Ghana Police Service, COP Ken Yeboah

Officers of the Ghana Police Service, especially new recruits, have been charged to abide by the ethics of the service to restore public confidence in the Police.

The Director General Administration of the Ghana Police Service, COP Ken Yeboah, bemoaned the unprofessional conducts exhibited by some personnel in the service such as extortion and brutalities against the public which has killed public confidence in the service and tarnished its image.

He added that the conduct of the few bad nuts was discrediting the police, hence, all personnel, particularly the newly graduated should at all times be guided by their (Police) motto: “Service with Integrity” to uplift the image of the police service.

COP Yeboah made the call this week in the Volta Region during the passing out parade of 141 Police recruits who have completed their six months intensive training course at the Ho Police Training School.

The all-male recruits squad were trained in Criminal law and Investigation, Community Policing, Practical Police Duties, Criminal Procedure, Law and Evidence, Basic Officer Skills, Police Service Instructions, Acts and Decrees, Professional Policing Ethics and Report Writing. Other academic disciplines include English and French Language, Fundamental Human Right, Child Friendly Policing, Map Reading, First Aid, Client Care and Weapon Training.

COP Yeboah noted that their training should be a constant reminder to them that they are always accountable to the public they serve hence, the need to exhibit “honesty, respect for fundamental freedoms and human rights, professionalism, dedication, effectiveness and efficiency” at all times.

He therefore charged them to be agents of change and strive and uplift the image of the service, increase public confidence and ensure coherent partnership with the public through their conducts.

However, should any of them be caught misconducting themselves during their 18-month probation period, “that person will discharged and dismissed,” as passing out is not a guarantee to be a Police Officer.

The Director General Administration also indicated that although the service was undergoing reformation to optimise their work, crime prevention is still a shared responsibility, hence the “public must take it upon themselves to feed the police with information which will assist them in providing security for the citizenry.”

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yaw Letsa congratulated the recruit for successfully completing their training and urged them not to take the opportunity to serve for granted.

Deserving recruits were awarded in the various disciplines with Randolph Alexander emerging the overall best.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)