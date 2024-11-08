Bawumia Unveils Sweeping Education Initiative For Cocoa Children

In a significant move to support Ghana’s cocoa farmers, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that children of cocoa farmers will receive free university education starting next year.

This pledge was made during the Farmers’ Day celebrations at Odotobri Constituency in the Amansie Central District.

The initiative, facilitated by COCOBOD, aims to alleviate the financial burden on parents and promote education among cocoa farming communities.

Dr Bawumia emphasized that the free Senior High School (SHS) policy has already made education accessible to everyone, and this new initiative will further empower cocoa farmers’ children.

However, concerns regarding the deplorable state of farmlands and climate change’s impact on farming were raised by the Chief of Odotobri, Nana Adu Darko.

He appealed to the government to address these issues and support an afforestation drive.

Dr Bawumia assured the community that new technology will be employed to address the farmlands’ deplorable state.

This announcement comes amidst Ghana’s 2024 elections, with Bawumia’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeking re-election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe