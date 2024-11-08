Court Grants Labour Commission Order To Stop CLOGSAG Strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured a court order against the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) strike.

An Accra High Court granted a 10-day interim injunction, temporarily halting the industrial action.

Dispute

CLOGSAG’s strike, declared on November 7, aimed to pressure the government to finalize a salary structure for staff, effective January 1, 2025.

The association claimed the government failed to meet its October 31 deadline.

Previous Negotiations

Multiple meetings between CLOGSAG and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission yielded no concrete offer, according to CLOGSAG.

However, the Commission disputes this, stating CLOGSAG has yet to respond to their proposed salary structure.

Implications of the Court Order

The injunction suspends CLOGSAG’s strike, potentially easing tensions between the government and public sector workers.

The NLC’s intervention highlights the need for constructive dialogue.

Similar labour disputes have plagued Ghana’s public sector.

The Public Services Workers’ Union recently suspended their strike, while mortuary workers issued a fresh strike threat.

-BY Daniel Bampoe